Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.68

Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.68 and last traded at $62.68, with a volume of 14 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.68.

The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14.

About Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY)

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

