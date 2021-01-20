Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €48.10 ($56.59).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PHIA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

