Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Up 10.9%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s stock price shot up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.55. 2,271,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,833,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOPN. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $301.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Also, CFO Richard Sneider sold 17,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $51,150.00. Insiders have sold a total of 344,287 shares of company stock worth $1,010,938 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

