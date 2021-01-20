Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.72

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.72 and last traded at $97.72, with a volume of 89 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.89.

KRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -593.06 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average of $69.43.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.29 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000.

Kornit Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.