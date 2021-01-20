KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Trading 0.9% Higher

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.80 and last traded at $45.32. 113,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 138,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.92.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83.

