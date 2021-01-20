Krios Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.00 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Krios has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $19.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Krios has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Krios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002618 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00022037 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 930.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

