Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.12

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.12 and last traded at $69.86, with a volume of 915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average is $48.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 86,605 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

