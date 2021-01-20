Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Hits New 52-Week High at $116.40

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.40 and last traded at $116.40, with a volume of 8929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Kubota had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kubota Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kubota Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

