KuCoin Shares (KCS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $93.73 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00061498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.77 or 0.00547820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00043444 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.82 or 0.03930215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016368 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013013 BTC.

KuCoin Shares (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

