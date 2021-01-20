Kusama 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $143.77 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Kusama token can currently be purchased for approximately $104.78 or 0.00296355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $887.52 million and approximately $143.77 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00049824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00119807 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00073253 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00252745 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00064233 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

