KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (KWS.F) (ETR:KWS) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.20

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (KWS.F) (ETR:KWS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €75.20 ($88.47) and last traded at €75.00 ($88.24), with a volume of 36702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €72.20 ($84.94).

KWS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €75.50 ($88.82) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (KWS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (KWS.F) in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (KWS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 24.84.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

