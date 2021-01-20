Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 106,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after buying an additional 57,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $227.36. 12,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,382. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.45 and a 200-day moving average of $195.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.32.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $847,415.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.67.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

