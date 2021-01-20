LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HCMLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on LafargeHolcim in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get LafargeHolcim alerts:

LafargeHolcim stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 155,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,862. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.35. LafargeHolcim has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for LafargeHolcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LafargeHolcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.