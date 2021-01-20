Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 57 Price Target at Barclays

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 57 price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

LHN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group set a CHF 57 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 51.40 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 51 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 53.13.

Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12-month high of CHF 60.

