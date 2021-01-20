Lake Street Financial LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 130.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,682 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,405 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $501.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,051,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,977. The company has a market capitalization of $221.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $513.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.65. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.46.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,566 shares of company stock worth $241,501,445. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.