Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 4,863 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 167.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,944,000 after buying an additional 98,025 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,545. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

