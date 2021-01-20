Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $424.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $17.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $563.00. 1,735,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,105. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $585.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $498.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.74.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $5,211,193.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Insiders sold 63,758 shares of company stock worth $26,985,698 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 889,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,215,000 after purchasing an additional 56,126 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,876 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.