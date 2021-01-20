Lam Research (LRCX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Lam Research to post earnings of $5.62 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lam Research to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $580.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $496.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.46. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $582.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.04.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,758 shares of company stock valued at $26,985,698. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.