Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Hits New 1-Year High at $589.97

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $589.97 and last traded at $573.17, with a volume of 9189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $580.02.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.04.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $5,211,193.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,758 shares of company stock valued at $26,985,698. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $3,219,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.4% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 40,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2,334.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

