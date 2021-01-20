Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)’s stock price shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $582.48 and last traded at $580.02. 2,030,471 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,585,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $547.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $496.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $5,211,193.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,758 shares of company stock valued at $26,985,698. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Lam Research by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,219,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 7.4% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 40,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Lam Research by 8.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Lam Research by 2,334.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

