Lambda (LAMB) Price Hits $0.0214

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Lambda has a market cap of $27.55 million and approximately $46.76 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded 36.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00061245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.13 or 0.00540206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00043787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,390.55 or 0.03909832 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00016246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012806 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

LAMB is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,287,366,128 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

