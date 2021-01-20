LanaCoin Achieves Market Cap of $368,738.11 (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. One LanaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LanaCoin has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar. LanaCoin has a total market capitalization of $368,738.11 and approximately $330.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LanaCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,065.36 or 1.00168703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024904 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.37 or 0.00341008 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.72 or 0.00593370 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00161755 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002357 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002056 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00030110 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004152 BTC.

LanaCoin Profile

LanaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,958,371,329 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LanaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LanaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.