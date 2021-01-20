Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSGOF remained flat at $$8.78 on Wednesday. 1,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.