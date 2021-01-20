Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Stock Price Up 5.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) rose 5.5% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $11.79. Approximately 262,443 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 170,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Specifically, Director Nelson Obus bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $69,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,403.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at $396,948.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Landec alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $345.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Landec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,898,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 769.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 158,593 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 67.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landec during the third quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Landec by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 537,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.