Landstar System (LSTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Landstar System to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts expect Landstar System to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Landstar System stock opened at $153.34 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $154.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.37 and its 200-day moving average is $129.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

In other Landstar System news, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $1,299,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,703,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,427 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,014.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,100 shares of company stock worth $5,602,931 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSTR. Robert W. Baird raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. 140166 cut Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

