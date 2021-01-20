Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Shares Up 10.3%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)’s stock price rose 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.82. Approximately 1,002,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 390,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 27.58 and a quick ratio of 27.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

