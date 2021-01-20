Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Buys $15,800.00 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $15,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,533.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,739. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lantheus by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 35,590 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,948,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 904,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 161,463 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

