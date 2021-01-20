Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) shares were up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 276,295 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 147,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $136.38 million, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.00.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantronix news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $27,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $128,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lantronix in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 504,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lantronix during the third quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Lantronix by 92.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares during the period. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

