Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) (TSE:LGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.09

Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) (TSE:LGO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.09 and last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 1288057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.77.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12.

Largo Resources Ltd. Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

