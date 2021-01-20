Laureate Education Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,554 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 210% compared to the average volume of 823 call options.

Shares of LAUR stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. 4,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,234. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.66.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.90). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

In other news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $202,046.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,721,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after purchasing an additional 882,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,268,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 47,138 shares during the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

