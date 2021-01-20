Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) to Hold

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) was downgraded by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$11.00. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian lowered Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.68.

Shares of FVI traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$9.73. 1,145,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,430. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.97. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.05 and a 52 week high of C$12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 80.41.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$111.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mario Szotlender sold 56,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total transaction of C$463,084.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,589,000.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

