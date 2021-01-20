Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZ. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the third quarter worth about $2,158,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. South State CORP. bought a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lazard by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,420,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,712,000 after buying an additional 835,102 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27. Lazard has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $46.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $569.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.79 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

