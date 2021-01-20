Lead Wallet Trading 14.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Lead Wallet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $628,684.20 and $743.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00051349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00119836 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00073993 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00256029 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,435.64 or 0.95765578 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

