Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Shares Up 9.5%

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) shares shot up 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.42. 2,581,618 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 712,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James set a $2.50 target price on Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $144.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $833,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $835,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 41.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

