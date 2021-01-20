Lee A. Daniels Sells 983 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $83,918.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,580.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ENSG stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.32. 256,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,918. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $88.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $599.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,523,000 after buying an additional 409,192 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 380,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,733,000 after buying an additional 133,151 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 323,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The Ensign Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

