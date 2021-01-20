Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) were up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.23 and last traded at $32.40. Approximately 1,386,195 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 373% from the average daily volume of 292,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Legend Biotech by 4,454.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 652.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 32,647 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 551.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,068,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,976,000 after buying an additional 904,345 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Legend Biotech by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 135,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Legend Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEGN)
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.
