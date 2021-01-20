Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) were up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.23 and last traded at $32.40. Approximately 1,386,195 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 373% from the average daily volume of 292,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 543.73% and a negative return on equity of 205.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Legend Biotech by 4,454.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 652.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 32,647 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 551.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,068,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,976,000 after buying an additional 904,345 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Legend Biotech by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 135,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

