Legrand SA Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Legrand in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Legrand alerts:

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRVF opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Legrand has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $99.41. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.