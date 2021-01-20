Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:LACQ) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.66 and last traded at $12.66. Approximately 928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LACQ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Leisure Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leisure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Leisure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

