Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:LACQU) Shares Up 6.8%

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQU)’s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. 7,991 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,098% from the average session volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:LACQU)

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

