LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.45

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.45 and last traded at $45.16, with a volume of 23 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMAT. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $911.12 million, a PE ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $76,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,779,820 shares in the company, valued at $105,966,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 134,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $4,915,819.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,779,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,741,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,015 shares of company stock worth $10,153,890 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 836.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 59,165 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

