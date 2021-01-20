LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Up 14.4%

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)’s share price shot up 14.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.19. 1,669,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,980,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Get LendingClub alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $953.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was down 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $100,060.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,799.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 4,815 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $29,997.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,740.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,631 shares of company stock valued at $360,080. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.