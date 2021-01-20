Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LESL. William Blair started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 68.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $381.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $160,946,956.00. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 193,886 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $3,296,062.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

