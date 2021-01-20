Lethean Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $313.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $277,807.42 and $313.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,891.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.11 or 0.03754795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00414179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.93 or 0.01392688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.94 or 0.00552969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.75 or 0.00432058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.08 or 0.00272515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00022013 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars.

