Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.82

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 15540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$0.75 price objective on Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$162.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) Company Profile (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

