Level01 (LVX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $19,984.00

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Level01 has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $19,984.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Level01 token can now be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Level01 has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00056831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.90 or 0.00517302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00041419 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.13 or 0.03840360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00013042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00015952 BTC.

Level01 Token Profile

Level01 is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official website is level01.io . The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

