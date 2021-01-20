Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.04, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.84.

In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 122,707 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $2,290,939.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,110.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 125,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $2,088,398.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,398.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,566,760 shares of company stock worth $29,574,362 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

