LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.77

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 1200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

Get LG Display alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.20.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LG Display by 413.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.