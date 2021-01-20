LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.17.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Third Security LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $102.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.07. LGI Homes has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $132.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

