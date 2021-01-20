LHT (LHT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $405,598.88

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 87.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, LHT has traded 74.4% lower against the US dollar. LHT has a total market capitalization of $405,598.88 and approximately $337.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007572 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006636 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000199 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000045 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000626 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000472 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

