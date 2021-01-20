Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s stock price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.44. Approximately 28,347,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 26,775,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

LI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

Get Li Auto alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth $103,689,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter valued at $95,899,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter valued at $47,788,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter valued at $44,485,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter valued at $26,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.